Delores D. (Ebert) Schmidt

Watertown, WI - Delores D. Schmidt, 93, of Watertown, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Goodyear, AZ.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Karl Walther officiating. Family and friends may visit at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the church or Crosswalk Kids. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com
Delores Darlene Ebert was born November 17, 1928, in Richwood, daughter of Harold and Ada (nee Kothlow) Ebert. Delores was baptized at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Richwood and confirmed at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1947. She worked as a bookkeeper at the shoe factory and Schuppert's Distributing. On June 24, 1960, Delores married Arthur Schmidt in Hopkins, MI. Together, they raised a daughter, Amanda "Amy" Schmidt. In her younger years, Delores enjoyed bowling and playing cards. Later in life, she enjoyed bingo and being a member of TOPPS and the senior center. Delores loved exercising, and met many friends at the Watertown Hospital's cardiac rehab center. Delores had lived in Arizona the past few years.
Delores is survived by her daughter, Amy (Brian) Treptow of Goodyear, AZ; grandchildren, Samantha (Nick) Falkowski of Milwaukee; Connor (Kelly) Treptow of Brookfield; Talia (Jack Corless) Treptow of Denver, CO; Tessa Treptow of Goodyear, AZ; greatgrandchildren, Liam Falkowski, Kayden Falkowski, and one more on the way; sisters-in-law, Joan Ebert of Las Cruces, NM; Lois Schmidt of Watertown; brother-in-law, John Schuppert of Oconomowoc; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Delores is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, LaVern Ebert; sister, Sharon Schuppert.
