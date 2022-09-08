Death notices for Sep. 9, 2022 Sep 8, 2022 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sandra Lopez-Gomez, 46, Watertown, died September 3, 2022, at home. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.comEmmy Gyaki, 94, Watertown, died September 6, 2022, at Highland House. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.Timothy Shipman, 73, Milwaukee, died September 6, 2022, at home. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.John F. Tolan, Jr., 63, Jefferson, died September 6, 2022, Sunset Ridge Memory Care - Jefferson. For obituary and service information, please visit www.olsen-gibson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save