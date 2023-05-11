Death notices for May 12, 2023 May 11, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patrick D. "Pat" Curtin, 96, of Lake Mills, died May 8, 2023, no location given. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family.Lois D. Phillips, 92, of Marshall, died May 10, 2023, at home surrounded by her daughters, grandson, and great-grandchildren. The Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home of Waterloo is caring for the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stocks Market Data by TradingView