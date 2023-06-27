Death notices for Jun. 28, 2023 Jun 27, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rosa E. De Perdomo, 85, of Watertown, died June 22, 2023, at Parkridge Assisted Living. No formal services are planned at this time. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.Lisa E. Dobbratz, 71, Juneau, died June 25, 2023, at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stocks Market Data by TradingView