Death notices for April 7, 2023

Death Notices

Janette "Tootie" Nehls, 88, of Hustisford, died April 2, no location given. Hafemeister Funeral Home is assisting the family.

John P. David, 75, of Watertown, died April 1, at his home. Hafemeister Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Jane F. Ninmann, 67, of Watertown, died April 3, 2023, at Lake Mills Health Services. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family.