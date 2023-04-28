Gerald R. “Jerry” Kreiziger, 82, of Watertown, died April 16, 2023, no location given. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family.

Lavern D. Schiffman, 56, of Bagley, died April 25, 2023, at Watertown Health Care Center. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family.