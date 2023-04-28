Death notices for Apr. 28, 2023 Apr 28, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gerald R. “Jerry” Kreiziger, 82, of Watertown, died April 16, 2023, no location given. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family.Lavern D. Schiffman, 56, of Bagley, died April 25, 2023, at Watertown Health Care Center. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stocks Market Data by TradingView