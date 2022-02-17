Dale R. Dehne, 91, Watertown, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 at Marquardt Health Center. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family.

Sandra M. “Sandy” (Kelley) Shelley, 72, Watertown, died Feb. 14, 2022, at home. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family.

Gerald E. Frohmader, 78, Watertown, died Feb. 16, 2022, at home. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family.

