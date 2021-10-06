Death notices for Oct. 7, 2021 Oct 6, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert L. Goodson, 72, Watertown, died October 5, 2021, at home. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family.Margaret M. Kurzynski, 83, Watertown, died October 5, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you