Robert L. Goodson, 72, Watertown, died October 5, 2021, at home. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family.

Margaret M. Kurzynski, 83, Watertown, died October 5, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family.

Recommended for you