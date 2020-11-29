Andrew J. "Andy" Schopen, 47, Watertown, died November 25, 2020, Jefferson. Andrew J. Schopen age 47 of Watertown formerly of Jefferson passed away unexpectedly November 25, 2020. Services are pending at the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson.
