Odette Adams, 86, Watertown, died Jan. 29, 2022, at Watertown Regional Medical Center. A celebration of life for Odette Adams will be held July 24 from noon to 3 p.m. at Riverside Park in the Celebration Pavilion. Please RSVP by July 17th on SignUp Genius or by emailing cmtravelingjen@gmail.com so we have enough food. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0E4EA9A72CA2FB6-celebration