Watertown, WI - David W. Pederson (William), 76, of Watertown, WI. died on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
He was born on June 17, 1946, in Duluth, Minn. son of Delwyn & Geraldine (Stoltz) Pederson. His family moved to Watertown, WI. in 1951 when his father purchased the former Nowack Funeral Home. Dave had attended elementary and High School in Watertown graduating with the class of 1964. He attended Univ. of Wisconsin-Whitewater and graduated from Wisconsin Institute of Mortuary Science 1970. He served in the U.S. Army 1967-69 serving one year in Vietnam (1968). He returned to Watertown in 1973 and was employed by his father at the Pederson Funeral Home-Watertown for five years. He purchased the Pederson Funeral Home-Watertown from his parents in 1978, then in January of 1983 he purchased the former Jones Funeral Home-Waterloo, WI. He also operated the Pederson Medical Transfer Service for many years.
Mr. Pederson was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where he had served as Vice President twice, Elder, Head usher, building committee, and was involved in several other committees. he was a long-time member of the Watertown Rotary Club serving as President in 1995-96, also was membership chairman, & had been on the board of Directors. He was a Member of the Watertown Memorial Hospital Board of Directors from 1990-1999, where he was Board Chairman for 3 years. Also, serving on the Executive committee, & was chairman of the planning committee. He is a member of the Watertown Area Community Foundation Board of Directors. He was a member of the first Board of Directors of the Rainbow Hospice. Was a member of the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce and was an Ambassador of the Chamber for many yrs. He was a member of the Watertown County Club, Watertown Historical Society, Watertown Agri-Business Club-Vice President and scholarship Committee Chairman. Wethonkitha Club, Program chairman for the club. Watertown American Legion Post # 189, Watertown V.F.W. Post # 3709 and served as Quartermaster, Watertown Amvets Post # 35, Vietnam Vets of America, Chapter # 409, Ducks Unlimited-Waterloo Chapter, Waterloo Chamber of Commerce, The Maxwell Street Marching and Frogleg Society, Inc. Past President of the South-Central Funeral Directors Assoc. Member of the Wisconsin & National Funeral Director's Assoc. the Federated Funeral Directors of America, & the International Order of the Golden Rule (Funeral Home Assoc.) Dave was one of the first Funeral Directors in the State of Wisconsin to be certified to do eye enucleation. Was a member of the Watertown Fire Dept. Auxiliary for a number of years. Was a member of the Board of Directors of The Watertown Family Aid for many years.
David is survived by his wife Bernice (Thiele) Pederson, son Jason Pederson, daughter Traci (Mark) Toms, 6 grandchildren: Jacob, Myah, Justin, Callie, Kayla and Finley. Sister Leigh (Jeff) Otto. 3 stepchildren: Clay Thiele, Jenifer (Andy) Wallman, and Kate (Tony) Trapp, and 3 step granddaughters: Madeline, Lucy, and Lilly. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Douglas.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Rev. David Groth presiding. Visitation will take place from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Watertown, and at the church on Friday from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown.
