September 5, 1964 - May 21, 2023
Farmington, WI - David L. Joseph, 58, of Farmington, unexpectedly passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
September 5, 1964 - May 21, 2023
Farmington, WI - David L. Joseph, 58, of Farmington, unexpectedly passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
David Leroy Joseph was born on September 5, 1964 at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital to Louis and Phyllis (Zastrow) Joseph. He was a 1983 graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School and then earned a degree as a diesel mechanic from WCTC. On May 27, 1989 he married the love of his life, Catherine Miller, at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Oconomowoc. They started their life together in Concord and made their home in Farmington where they raised their four children.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farmington. He was very hard working and enjoyed ice fishing and tinkering with cars. As a kid, he was always following his Grandpa Zastrow around and helping him out on the farm. Grandpa called him his little butterball. He spent his high school years playing basketball and football and could remember the score of every game he ever played! He would often talk about the "good old days" with his children and anyone who would listen. After he graduated from WCTC he went on to work at Wisconsin Kenworth in Sun Prairie as a diesel mechanic for a couple years. Dave then went to LaLonde Contractors, Inc. in Waukesha where he was a heavy equipment operator for the last 33 years. He loved spending time with his friends, family and his grandchildren who were the light of his life.
Dave is survived by his wife, Cathie Joseph of Farmington; four children: Brittany (Brandon) Binder of Juneau, Tyler (Catalina) Joseph of Janesville, Brooke Joseph of Milwaukee, and Taylor Joseph; four grandchildren: Brantley and Brielle Binder and Victoria and Christian Joseph. He was a faithful, loyal, protective brother to his three sisters: Debra Joseph of Jefferson, Cheryl (Rick) Tietz of Watertown, Bonnie (Dave) Kohnke of Watertown; as well as nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Palmer and Esther Zastrow; paternal grandparents, Walter and Elsie Joseph.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farmington with Rev. Joseph Fricke officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be held at the parish cemetery at a later date. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.