David E. Manning
Buy Now

January 19, 1933 - August 31, 2022

Clyman, WI - David E. Manning, passed away on August 31, 2022, at 89 years of age in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. He was born on January 19, 1933, the son of Harry and Ermine (nee David) Manning. On August 22, 1959, he married Margaret Ollinger at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.

To plant a tree in memory of David Manning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.