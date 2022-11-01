December 28, 1968 - October 23, 2022 Wauwatosa, WI - On Sunday, October 23rd,2022, David Brian Andrews, loving husband, and father, lost his battle with mental illness at the age of 53. David was born in Richmond, VA in 1968 to Larry and Geralynn Andrews. He moved with his three brothers and one sister to Brookfield, Wisconsin in 1972 and then settled in Watertown, WI in 1976. David went to high school in Watertown where he ran cross-country and track. He graduated in 1987 and enrolled at UW-Whitewater where he received his BA in Art in 1993. Since then, he has worked at Conrad Schmitt Studios, an art restoration company in New Berlin. David was a muralist. He painted and restored murals, decorative plaster, and stained-glass windows. His artistry is represented in murals all over the country in churches, government buildings and theaters. He was a champion snow and ice sculptor for over 35 years, and he met his wife, Jennifer, through that community. They were married in 2009. They have one daughter, Alison, who was his entire world. David's talent knew no boundaries. He was a ceramicist, marble, sand, and chocolate sculptor as well as an accomplished musician. He wrote his own music and played guitar, ukulele, didgeridoo and had an amazing voice. David will also be remembered for his undeniable talent, his silly shenanigans, and his humbleness. He was a gentle, kind soul who enriched the lives of everyone that knew him.
David is survived by his wife (Jennifer), daughter (Alison), mother (Geralynn), brother (Pat), brother (Chris) and Jen), brother-in-law (Fred) and Terre), and brother (Steve) and Shawn) and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was proceeded in death by his sister (Lynn), his father (Larry) and his beloved doggie soulmate (Murphy).
On Friday, November 18th, at 10 a.m., there will be a Latin service at St. Stanislaus Church where David had done extensive restoration, opening at 9:30 am to observe his artwork. Directly following the service, at 12:00 p.m. noon, a Celebration of Life luncheon, with acoustical music and stories by friends, will be held at Story Hill Firehouse.
Donations to the family can be made at givesendgo.com under the David Andrews Campaign.
10:00 a.m.
St. Stanislaus Church
524 W. Historic Mitchell Street
Milwaukee, WI 53204
12:00 p.m
Story Hill Firehouse
407 N. Hawley Road
Milwaukee, WI 53213
To plant a tree in memory of David Andrews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.