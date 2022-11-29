Watertown, WI - Darrell W. Schumacher, 70, of Watertown, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022.
Memorial services will be held On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Peter Wells officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the church. Burial will take place at Ixonia Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com
Darrell Wilbert Schumacher was born October 4, 1952, at St Mary's Hospital in Watertown, son of Wilbert and Mary (nee Klug) Schumacher. He attended Johnson Creek High School. Darrell worked at MetalTek and Van Holten's in Waterloo. In his younger years, he enjoyed the outdoors while hunting and fishing. Darrell could fix anything from small engines to electronics. He was a former member of the CB service club. Darrell was an incrediblecook.
Darrell is survived by sister, Linda Schumacher; aunt, Jane Soper; as well as cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Darrell is preceded in death by his parents; aunts and uncles, Alice (Alvin) Brandt, Ralph (Donna) Klug, John Klug, Tom (Nada) Klug.
