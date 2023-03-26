Jefferson, WI - DARELL RECHLIN SR., age 84 of Jefferson passed away on March 22, 2023 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center where he was so cared for by the staff.
Darell was born on March 10, 1939, in Milwaukee to Shirley Rechlin-Strege. He worked at Brickner Concrete, Thomas Industries and Crepaco before becoming disabled with PLS (Primary Lateral Sclerosis).
On November 21, 1959, he married his loving wife, Kathleen Werner and shared 63 years together. Darell served seven years in the Army National Guard and was a proud member of the American Legion.
Darell spent many happy years at their retirement home in Adams/Friendship. He enjoyed hunting with his family, watching the birds at his feeder and the wildlife. He also had an ongoing feud with squirrels that would invade the bird feeders. Darell enjoyed many Sundays at Spot in the Woods going to the meat raffle and visiting with friends. Darell and Kathy spent many weekends going to rummage sales.
Gemuetlichkeit Days was also special to him. He enjoyed seeing friends, the polka music and the parade. He always enjoyed the County Fair and seeing the Demolition Derby, Tractor Pulls and the Country singers. He was a Green Bay Packer Fan and had enjoyed seeing them play in person.
He is survived by his wife; daughter, Susan (Scott) Weide of Jefferson and sons Darell (Cheryl) Rechlin Jr. of Jefferson and David (Michelle) Rechlin of Jefferson; Grandchildren Aaron (Jennifer) Rechlin, Daniel Rechlin, Emily Weide, Alyssa (Austin Jung)Weide, Karlie (Will Cook) Rechlin, Ali (Sam Green) Rechlin, Derek (Jenny) Henze, Danielle (Bear Cunningham) Jordan; great-grandchildren Austin Rechlin, Kylie Rechlin, Donnie Rechlin, Lillianne Yager, Azalea Haas and Jonathan, Isabella & Mason Henze.
Darell is preceded by his mother, Shirley Rechlin-Strege; grandson, Christopher Gullickson, mother and father-in-law, Philip and Katherine Werner; brother and sister-in-law Roger (Lucille) Frey, brother-in-law Larry Werner; sister, Alma Chwala and brother, Roland Strege Jr.
A visitation will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the funeral home at 11:00 AM with visitation from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Jefferson.
Darell's family would like to thank SSM Health, Select Specialty Hospital, Sylvan Crossings of Jefferson, Rainbow Hospice and Sue Ipsen, PA (Dr. Sue) for all their special care of Darell as we navigated the last months of his life.