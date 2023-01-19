Watertown, WI - Daniel W. McBride, loving brother, father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the age of 66 at Rainbow Hospice of Johnson Creek.
Dan was born August 30, 1956, in Columbus, the son of George and Joan (Gehler) McBride. He was a 1977 graduate of Waterloo High School and later worked for many years in manufacturing. Dan enjoyed being outside, whether it was hunting in his younger years or fishing throughout his life. He could sit for hours even if he never got a bite. Above all else, Dan's family meant the most to him and he cherished time spent with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him.
Dan is survived by: his children Raeann McBride, Cara McBride and James (Nicole) Hrobsky; grandchildren Jordan, Asia, Jackson, Madison, Xavier, and Ean; siblings Colleen (Dale) Wolfgang and Thomas (Dawn) McBride; nieces and nephews Michelle (Jon) Lapp, Andrea (Robert) Hill, Paul Wolfgang, Eric (Natasha) McBride, Collin McBride, and Nikki (Joe) Cina. Dan is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
Dan preceded in death by his parents, brother Tim McBride and former spouse Tina Hrobsky.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Rainbow Hospice for the loving care provided to Dan.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Pederson Nowatka Funeral Home of Watertown with Pastor Steve Steel presiding. Visitation will be held from 4:30 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.
The Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Daniel McBride as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.