Watertown, WI - Daniel J. Higgins, 83 of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Marquardt Memorial Manner in Watertown.
Dan was born on January 14, 1939, the son of Raymond and Adaline (Grady) Higgins. He attended Watertown High School. Dan was an avid pool player and was even a State Champion. He was a loyal Green Bay Packer fan and cheered for the St. Louis Cardinals. Dan collected baseball cards with well-known players from many years and attended conventions where the cards were traded and sold. Dan lived in Watertown his entire life and was a friend to many. He will be missed.
Dan is survived by: his siblings Ann Phelps and Jane MacIver of CA; nephews Steve Hoppe and Mike (Sue) Weihert of Watertown, Bill MacIver and Steve (Jan) Higgins of CA; nieces Kristin (Phelps) Shaw, Catheriine (MacIver) Slaughter, Deedra Higgins, all of CA, and Nancy Cunniff of Waukesha.
Dan is preceded in death by: his parents; siblings Harry Higgins, Elinor Hoppe, and Virginia Sobolesky; and nieces Geri Higgins and Barb Peirick.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For updated information, please visit the funeral home website.
