Daniel Bader
December 19, 1955 - November 2, 2022

REESEVILLE, WI - Daniel Arthur Bader, age 66, formerly of Reeseville, Wisconsin died peacefully Wednesday afternoon, November 2, 2022 with his family by his side at Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek. Daniel Was born on December 19, 1955 in Columbus, Wisconsin. The son of Boyd and Leona (Retzlaff) Bader. He graduated from Waupun High School and served his country in the U.S. Army. He was formerly employed at Badger Cold Storage of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin then at Caine Transfer, Inc. in Lowell, Wisconsin until retirement.

