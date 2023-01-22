Watertown / Madison, WI - Cyril M. "Cy" Spangler, of Watertown/Madison, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the age of 95. Cy was born on Dec. 23, 1927, in Johnson Creek, Wis., to Roman and Marie (Natter) Spangler.
Cy attended Johnson Creek High School. He worked in Milwaukee, until he entered the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War from 1951-53. Cy worked as a truck driver for Allard Express for 30 years, retiring in 1985. He worked at Christ United Methodist Church, Bethesda Lutheran Home and Kennedy Motors for several years.
Cy married Beverly Carteron on Nov. 23, 1957. They had two daughters, Denise and Donna.
Cy enjoyed the outdoors, mowing lawns, helping at church, and helping people however he could. He especially enjoyed riding his Honda scooter. He volunteered for many years as a tram driver for EAA Conventions in Oshkosh. He and Bev enjoyed going on many vacations in the United States.
Cy is survived by his his daughter, Donna (Jim) Champagne; brother, Jim (Phyllis); sister, MaryAnn (Dennis) Langbecker; sister-in-law, Lorraine Dittmar; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends! He was preceded in death by his wife, Bev; daughter, Denise; brothers, Gerald, Jerome and Paul; sister-in-law, Diane; and brother-in-law, Al Dittmar.
A funeral service will be held at CHRIST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 112 Hall St., Watertown, at 12 noon, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, with Pastor Young Tae Lee officiating. Friends and family may pay their respects at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials, if desired, may be made to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.