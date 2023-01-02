Cynthia "Cindy" Saniter

Watertown, WI - Cynthia "Cindy" M. Saniter, 63, of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Nicholas Quinnett offiating. Family and friends may visit at Hafemeister Funeral Home from noon until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown at a later date. Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or Watertown Food Pantry. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Cynthia Marie Saniter was born on March 11, 1959, in Watertown, daughter of Leroy and Joyce (nee Vick) Saniter. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1977. After graduation, she attended UW-Whitewater. She earned a teaching degree in K-12 and special education and trained as a reading recovery teacher. Cindy taught at various schools in the area. She began at St. Peter's Elementary School and Immanuel Lutheran School in Lebanon. Cindy then worked at Faith Lutheran School in Watertown. She later worked at Waterloo Elementary School and retired as a special education teacher at Waterloo High School. Cindy found purpose in her life through working with children. After retiring, she volunteered by reading to children at St. John's Lutheran School. In her spare time, Cindy enjoyed doing crafts, especially making greeting cards and stamping.
Cindy is survived by her mother, Joyce Saniter; brother, Timothy (Janice) Saniter; nieces, Megan Saniter & Anne (Pat) Larson; great-nephew, Liam: ; dear neighbors, Charles and Lisa Johnson and their family; as well as many dear friends that showed support and kept in contact with Cindy regularly thru the years, and helped her celebrate life.
Cindy is preceded in death by her father, Leroy Saniter; maternal grandparents, Henry and Maria (nee Hilker) Vick; paternal grandparents, Guido and Elsie (nee Schoenike) Saniter.
