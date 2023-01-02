Cynthia "Cindy" Saniter
Buy Now

March 11, 1959 - December 28, 2022

Watertown, WI - Cynthia "Cindy" M. Saniter, 63, of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her home.

To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Saniter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.