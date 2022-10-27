January 21, 1950 - October 24, 2022
Watertown, WI - Craig J. Phelps, 72, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at his home.
To plant a tree in memory of Craig Phelps as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church (413 S 2nd St, Watertown, WI 53094) with The Rev. Monica Burkert-Brist officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Military honors will follow at the church provided by American Legion Post #189. Burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown at a later date. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the St. Paul's Episcopal building fund. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Craig Jack Phelps was born on January 21, 1950 to Duane and Lucille (nee Paul) Phelps at St. Mary's Hospital in Watertown. Craig served in the United States Army during Vietnam as an ASA Army Security Intelligence Officer.
On September 12, 1970 he married Sandy LeMacher at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Watertown.
Craig was a devoted and loving father and husband. He and Sandy were married for 52 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing; as well as being an avid Packer fan. Craig and Sandy enjoyed riding their Harley Davidson Motorcycle. Craig's true joy was spending time with his family, and he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife Sandy of Watertown; three children: Nikki (Eric) Schmidt, Chad (Monica) Phelps, Brock (Jennie) Phelps all of Watertown; grandchildren: Bailey Nelson, Miah Nelson, Collin Phelps, Lauren Phelps, Makenzie McGowan, Gavin Phelps, Sierra Phelps; siblings: James (Debra) Phelps of Oconomowoc, Mike (Yasna) Phelps of Wausau, Patti (Francis) McFarland of Watertown; as well as other relatives and friends.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Peter Kletsch, great-niece Olivia Kletsch.
