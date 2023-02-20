Clayton John Swanton

October 6, 1941 - February 16, 2023

Ashippun, WI - Clayton John Swanton, age 81, passed away on Thursday, February16, 2023. He was born October 6, 1941 to John and Elsie (nee Balkman) Swanton. He was baptized November 23, 1941 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Stone Bank and confirmed at St. John's May 29, 1955. He attended a one-room school (Lincoln School, corner of Washington Road & Hwy P) in Town of Ashippun and attended Oconomowoc High School where he graduated in 1959. During his high school years, Clayton played the coronet in band and continued playing after graduation with the Oconomowoc Legion Band for eight years. After graduation from high school, he continued operating the family dairy farm near Alderly for over 30 years. He married Judy (nee Baerwald) on August 24, 1968 at Zum Kripplein Christi Lutheran Church in Town of Herman, and have been blessed with three children, Kevin, Keith and Lorene. They managed the dairy farm until June 1991, when they discontinued farming. He decided to train as a CNA and worked at Bethesda Lutheran Home in Watertown, caring for mentally challenged men for 17 years until his retirement.

