July 30, 2022

Jefferson, WI - Claude F. Klettke, 93, of Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at The View in Johnson Creek.
Jefferson, WI - Claude F. Klettke, 93, of Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at The View in Johnson Creek.
Claude was born August 23, 1928 to Henry and Ruth Klettke on the family farm in Farmington. He graduated from Jefferson High School. On July 26, 1947 Claude married Violet Trieloff at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. He was employed as a mechanic for Linton at Fort Atkinson, hauled milk for his brother, worked on the family farm with his father, drove as a semi-truck driver for Schweiger Industry in Jefferson for 27 years and later drove a set of double semi for ANR Freight Systems for 3 years before retiring. He enjoyed hunting with friends, trips up north, musky fishing and making his own musky lures.
Claude is survived by his daughters, Cheryl (David) Olson and Debra (Daniel) Petty of Jefferson; grandsons, Craig Petty of Jefferson and Jade (Jessica) Petty of Milton; two great-grandsons, Henry and Rowan Petty of Milton; and many nieces and nephews. Claude was preceded in death by his parents, wife Violet, and son Dale; brother Harold Wright; sisters Helen Overdahl and Norma Free.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 11:00am at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 324 S. Sanborn St. Jefferson, WI 53549 with Rev. Dr. Bryan Salminen officiating. Burial will follow at the Union Cemetery, Jefferson, WI. Visitation will take place at the church from 10am until the time of the service.
Memorials may be sent to St. Mark's Lutheran Church. The family wishes to thank the staff for their tireless work at the View at Johnson Creek, Three Pillars in Dousman and Marquardt Hospice in Watertown.
The Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home, Jefferson is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be made at www.schneidermichaelis.com
