Watertown, WI - Claude A. Linder, aged 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.
Claude was born on March 3, 1929, in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. He was the first child born to Rudolph and Bertha Linder. He lived on a farm close to Audabon, MN, until the age of 12. Two sisters joined the family during that time, Barbara in 1931 and Adeline in 1934. He then moved to another farm near Callaway in 1941. His mother passed away in July of 1942. As a result, he moved to Fargo, North Dakota. His father married again, and he gained three more sisters, Grace, Bernice, and Becky. After graduating from high school in 1947, he attended Northwestern Bible School in Minneapolis, MN, graduating in 1950. He married the beautiful petite girl he met in the diner line during his freshman year on August 5, 1950. He continued his education by graduating from Northwestern Bible College in 1953. Claude's Ministry interests went from missions to education. After some education courses at the University of Minnesota he taught in two different one room country schools near Webberville, Michigan. During this time his 5 children were born. Todd in 1951, Claudia in 1954, Priscilla in 1956, Scott in 1959, and Eric in 1961. In 1961 he returned to St. Paul, MN, where he attended Bethel University for a degree in Biology. He then moved to LaCrosse, WI, and taught science at Longfellow Junior High School. During that time, he took a graduate course in Biology, at St. Mary's University in Winona. In 1975 God moved the family to Watertown to join the faculty at Maranatha Baptist University. He taught in the science department for 20 years before becoming the media services director for 8 years, retiring in 2004. He was the senior producer of "At Calvary", the church's TV program since it went on the Watertown TV local cable station before his retirement. His hobby was being an amateur ham radio operator with his tag name being N9BKA. His wife Bernie passed away in November of 2018 after 68 years of a wonderful marriage.
Claude leaves behind his 5 children: Todd (Judy) Linder in Kalispell, MT, Claudia (Rich) Eckelbarger in Anderson, SC, Priscilla (Nate) Bednar in Dawsonville, GA, Scott Linder in Watertown, WI, and Eric (Cindy) Linder in Lancaster, CA, and his 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.
He will be joining his wife and one granddaughter in Heaven.
If you accept Jesus Christ as your personal Savior, you will join us when you pass away.
A funeral service to honor Claude's life will be held at 11:30AM on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church in Watertown with the Rev. Dr. Robert Loggans presiding. Visitation will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service at the church. Claude will be laid to rest in Ebenezer Moravian Cemetery in Watertown following the service.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Institute for Creation Research or Calvary Baptist Church for the others fund.792 Milford St. Watertown, WI 53094.
