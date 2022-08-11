May 24, 1961 - July 14, 2022 Watertown, WI - Cindy Lee (Raether) Schuhmacher, 61, passed away unexpectedly due to complications with cancer on July 14th, 2022. Cindy Lee was the beloved wife of John Schuhmacher, and loving mother of Carlee and August Schuhmacher. Cindy Lee is survived by her husband, John Schuhmacher; and her children: August Schuhmacher, Carlee(Schuhmacher) Firestone, Nate Firestone; mother, Marlene Raether; brother, Kevin (Cynthia) Raether; brothers-in-law, Paul Schuhmacher, Carl (Brenda)Schuhmacher; Godmother, Kathy Corbell; uncle, Edward (Arlene) Raether; nieces, Katie (Raether) Ireland and Kelly (Raether) Romero; nephews: Lee Schuhmacher, Austin Schuhmacher, Brandon Schuhmacher, and Christoph Schuhmacher. Cindy is also survived by Godchildren: Katie(Raether) Ireland, Kierstyn (Buss) Jackman, Tony Loppnow, and Paige Dressel; as well as many many friends. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, George Raether; father and mother-in-law, Carl and Rose Ann Schuhmacher; grandmother, Verena Raether; Godfather, Charles Hynek; Godmother, Else Schwefel; aunt and uncle, Carol and Melvin Niere; and brother-in-law, Robert Schuhmacher.
Cindy Lee was born on May 24th, 1961, to George and Marlene (Hynek) Raether in Watertown, WI. Cindy was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon, WI where she was also baptized and confirmed. She was a 1979 graduate of Watertown High School and spent her career working in many different fields such as preparing taxes and managing businesses throughout the years. Cindy married John Schuhmacher on February 27th, 1993, and they spent their life raising their two children in Watertown, Wisconsin. Cindy lived life to the fullest and always was willing to help those in need. She had a light about her and an energy that was truly unmatched! Cindy belonged to many organizations, teams, and clubs over the years. She loved to play golf, pool, darts, and softball. Cindy was a free spirit and loved riding her motorcycle in her younger years. She also loved crafting and being around her family and friends. Cindy was a part of the bell choir and served on various committees at Immanuel Lutheran Church and school as well as the Lions and Elks Club where she was recognized for her outstanding work with different projects such as stuff the bus and drug awareness among others. Cindy truly enjoyed being with her animals, as well as her great-nephews, Shawn and Zachary. She especially loved boating and fishing with her husband, John, and spending time with her son, August. Cindy was also her daughter Carlee's #1 fan, and loved to watch her play women's basketball throughout the years as a Lady Gosling and later in her collegiate years. Cindy had a beautiful soul and a smile that could light up a room. She always put her family first, and loved them endlessly. She will truly be missed and will forever leave an impact on the lives she touched while she was here on earth.