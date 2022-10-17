Watertown, WI - Christopher D. DaWalt, 43, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous 3 year battle with ALS.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Vincent Brewer officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery. Memorials would be appreciated to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com. To recognize Chris's personality and sense of humor, if attendees of the Wednesday evening visitation wish to wear a Lathe or appropriate and funny T-shirt, they may.
Christopher David DaWalt was born on June 22, 1979 to David "Clipper" and Patricia "Patsy" (nee Fendt) DaWalt in Oconomowoc. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1997. On August 29, 2009 he married Jennifer Nelson at St. Henry Catholic Church.
Chris worked for Evald Moulding delivering supplies for many years. He really enjoyed his work, especially the connections that he made with his clients. He spent several years teaching religious education and was a lifelong member of St. Henry's Catholic Church. He was very funny, creative, artistic, and had a great sense of humor. One of his favorite things to do was to get together in the barn, with his high school friends, and play music with his band, Lathe. He was the bass player along with backup vocals.
He enjoyed playing bags, Euchre with his sisters, softball, volleyball, fishing, hunting, camping, cheering for the Green Bay Packers, and scary Halloween movies. Most important was spending time with his family and friends. His favorite place was Shay Lake in northern Wisconsin where he and Jenny felt closest to God.
He is survived by his wife Jenny DaWalt of Watertown; daughter Shay DaWalt; siblings: Laura (Kent) Zautner, Beth (Calvin) Rose, Shell (Rick) McFarland, Tricia (Thad) Voigt, Pam (Doug) Kohls all of Watertown, John (Mandy) DaWalt of Chapin, SC; parents-in-law David and Nancy Nelson of Watertown; the family dog Sully; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, "Clipper" and "Patsy".
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude for the incredible care that Mari, his caregiver for the last two years from True Comfort Home Care gave him, as well as the care and support from Rainbow Hospice and the Froedert ALS Clinic Team.
Chris showed nothing but gratitude, love, and kindness the entire time he was ill. He is our Hero!!!!!!! In Chris's own words to everyone, "Happy Days"!!!!!
