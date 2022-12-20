Beaver Dam, Formerly of Watertown, WI - Cheyenne Calista Capin, 30 of Beaver Dam, formerly of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Marshfield Medical Center of Beaver Dam.
Cheyenne, also affectionately known as "Pie", was born November 24, 1992, in Milwaukee, the daughter of John and Pamela (Adams) Capin. Cheyenne loved adventures. She had a passion for animals and wanted to help every stray she found. She went to Toccoa Falls in Georgia to get a degree in Outdoor Ministry, however due to medical issues she had to change her major to Philosophy and received her Associates Degree. Cheyenne went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree Suma Cum Laud in Criminal Justice. Cheyenne was a hurdler through middle and high school, and she enjoyed it so much that after college she came to back to coach an amazing group of kids in hurdles. She was a very caring person who would help anyone she could with a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, or a hug for everything else. Cheyenne did everything without expecting anything in return. Her smile lit up a room. Cheyenne found out she had a rare brain tumor in 2017 and for 5 years she was a brave warrior fighting the battle. Cheyenne and her amazing support team never gave up; her body went through so much and just needed to rest. Her outlook throughout was never discouraged, if something didn't work, she would say that it was okay and ask what the next step was. Cheyenne worked too much, working 2 jobs and taking little time for herself to enjoy her life more. She had a strong Christian faith that provided comfort to her, and she knew that she would spend her time with Jesus.
A true angel heaven has gained, while we will miss her greatly here. Shine bright for all of us until we see you again.
Cheyenne is survived by: her parents John (Kerrie) of WI and Pam (Odell) of WI; brothers John and Reno, both of WI; maternal grandparents Ed and Judy of WI; aunts Patti of TX, Mikey of FL, Cindy of FL, Jan of FL, Kelly of SC, Vicky of WI, Terri of WI, and Cathy of Canada; uncles Ron of SC, Tim of GA, Steven of Canada, Danny of Canada, and Dennis of Canada; niece Lucy of WI; boyfriend Andrew of WI; and her fur babies. Cheyenne is also survived by a number of other relatives, cousins, and many friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at River Valley Alliance Church of Watertown with Rev. David Zimmerman presiding. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM- 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home of Watertown and from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on December 29, 2022, before the service at River Valley Alliance Church.
The family asks that in Cheyenne's honor, guests dress casually for the services.
