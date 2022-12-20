Cheyenne Calista Capin
November 24, 2022 - December 17, 2022

Beaver Dam, Formerly of Watertown, WI - Cheyenne Calista Capin, 30 of Beaver Dam, formerly of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Marshfield Medical Center of Beaver Dam.

