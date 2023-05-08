Charlotte L. Jacob

June 24, 1929 - May 6, 2023

Watertown, WI - On May 6, 2023, at the age of 93, Jesus extended His hand of grace to Charlotte L. Jacob and walked with her from Heritage Homes to her new home in heaven. Charlotte was born on June 24, 1929 to Charles and Lila Hubing in Neillsville, Wisconsin.