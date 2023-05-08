Watertown, WI - On May 6, 2023, at the age of 93, Jesus extended His hand of grace to Charlotte L. Jacob and walked with her from Heritage Homes to her new home in heaven. Charlotte was born on June 24, 1929 to Charles and Lila Hubing in Neillsville, Wisconsin.
Charlotte married her high school sweetheart, Robert "Bob" Jacob August 6, 1947. They spent 75 years together living and loving.
From the time they were married until 1965, they operated the family dairy farm near Neillsville, WI. After that they moved to Ellsworth, WI where Charlotte was a bus driver for the intellectually disabled. Bob's job moved them to Port Edwards where Charlotte owned her own drapery business. In 2018 they moved to Heritage Homes to be near family. Charlotte was well liked wherever she went, but especially at Heritage Homes.
Serving was hallmark of Charlotte. She loved her family with a passion. She was a skilled seamstress, making wedding dresses for her daughter and both granddaughters. In the evening you would find her knitting or crocheting. Since living in Watertown, she has crocheted over 100 lap robes to be distributed by Senior Services as needed. She and Bob spent many hours volunteering at the Dime & Dollar thrift shop. For several years you would find them on the road volunteering with Builders for Christ.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bob, of 75 years, one sister, Luann Hoffman of Grand Rapids, MI; daughter Charlene (John) Flint of Watertown; Granddaughters Jennifer Prowitz and Stephanie (David) LaCasse. She is further survived by great grandchildren, Olivia Prowitz Hattie Prowitz, David LaCasse II, Lucas LaCasse, and Samuel LaCasse.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother-in-law William Hoffman.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at St. Luke's Ev. Lutheran Church, 301 Clark Street Watertown, WI, with Rev. Anthony Schultz presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Charlotte will be laid to rest at Neillsville Cemetery in a private family service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Charlotte's name to the St. Luke's building improvement fund or Heritage Homes would be appreciated by the family.
The Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com.