Jefferson, WI - CHARLES R. MORGAN age 67 of Jefferson passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on Saturday April 8, 2023, after a short battle with ALS. He was born in Watertown, WI on January 2, 1956, to Ervin and Evelyn (Christ) Morgan.
Charles graduated from Lake Mills High School and MATC with a degree in Auto Mechanics. He married Lorrie Waite on November 6, 1976. He was employed at ETI in Fort Atkinson until his retirement in 2020.
Charles enjoyed everything about cars, going to car shows, car restoration. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and camping. He and his wife loved to travel.
He is survived by his wife Lorrie Morgan of Jefferson, sons, Michael Morgan of Chicago, Nicholas Morgan of Jefferson, Chad Morgan of Baraboo, 2 grandchildren, Myles Morgan and Carmen Morgan, his sister Sheryl Wolff of Fort Atkinson, mother-in-law Shirley Waite of Warrens, WI, brother-in-law Randy (Linda) Waite of Black River Falls, sister-in-laws, Julie (Wes) Pierce of Warrens WI, Michelle Waite of Eau Claire, many nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Charles' life will be held on Friday April 14, 2023 at Hering's Towne Inn 124 W Rockwell St, Jefferson, WI 53549 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. with a brief service to be held at 2:30 p.m..
Memorials in Charles' name may be directed to Rainbow Hospice, or the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209