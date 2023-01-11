Charles Paul "Chuck" Rogers

January 9, 1932 - December 30, 2022 Palm Springs, CA - Charles (Chuck) Rogers passed away peacefully December 30, 2022 in Palm Springs, CA. at the age of 90. He was born September 19, 1932 in Watertown, NY to Franklin and Ruth Rogers. After graduation Chuck enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was stationed overseas. As a Sargent and MP, he spent most of his time guarding the Atomic Bomb and weapons depot at Bryce Norton Base in England. An avid and skilled athlete, he also played wingback for the USAF football team, and point guard on the USAF traveling basketball team that won many tournaments across Europe.
Upon his return to Watertown, Chuck would meet and marry Lucy Pagliarli also of Watertown. This meeting would lead to a long and loving union that lasted until the passing of his beautiful bride in May of 2011 also in Palm Springs where they had retired in 1992. Along the way, and through Chuck's successful career, they would make stops in SC, IL, AZ and various cities in CA leading up to his retirement. Chuck's successful career began in Watertown with Metropolitan Life, before heading west to California to begin a successful career in executive leadership with Allstate Insurance and finalizing with California Casualty. This journey also included the birth of their two children, Gina (1955) and Jeff (1958) both born in Watertown.
Upon his retirement, Chuck and Lucy would both become very involved in the Post 519 American Legion. Chuck was elected post commander twice and served as Chaplin for many years. He was involved in the scholarship committee which awarded multiple $1000 scholarships to locally deserving young adults.
Chuck was a loving and supportive husband, father, brother, friend and grandfather and most recently a great grandfather. He rarely missed a school or sporting event. He would give you the shirt off his back and the last dollar in his pocket. Never one to back down or away from a challenge, stood up for the underdog, and loyal with every fiber of his being.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lucy, father Frank Rogers, mother Ruth Rogers, and brothers Ken, Jim, Jack and Tom. He is survived by his daughter Gina Uschyk, husband Tim (Palm Springs, CA), son Jeff Rogers, wife Robbie (Gun Barrel City, TX), grandsons, Brett (Dallas), Nicholas (Palm Springs) Cameron, wife Kelsey and great grandson Callum, (Dallas) along with many loving nieces and nephews.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Rogers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.