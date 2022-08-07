July 5, 1931 - August 4, 2022
Watertown, WI - Charles L. "Chuck" Henson, 91, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at his home.
Chuck was born on July 5, 1931, in Oconto, WI, the son of Benjamin and Florence (Kemple) Henson. He proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1951-1953. He was a truck driver for the majority of his life, and also worked part time as a bartender at the Market Street Inn which was owned by his family. He married Joanne Smith on November 17, 1990, and the couple enjoyed 20 years of marriage before her passing in 2011. In his free time, he enjoyed gambling, watching the Green Bay Packers, and UFC. In his later years he never missed a meat raffle at the Duck Inn in Jefferson. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Chuck is survived by his children: Mike (Sonia Fischer) Henson, Kim Henson-Hookstead, and Keith (Tonya) Henson, Stepchildren: Robin (Renee) Smith, Perry Smith, Kelly (Mary) Smith, Tracy (Suzanne) Smith, Jace (Becky) Smith, Marie (Rick) Puttkamer. Grandchildren: Amber (Duane) Cole; Tamara (Brian) Key; Joshua (Ashley Stella-Reed) Zietlow, Daniel Henson, Sarah Fox, step-grandchildren: Andy (Tracie) Winkelman, Becky (Ryan) Van Theil, and Danny (Stacy) Winkelman, and 8 great-grandchildren: Emma, Jaedyn, Cole, Levi, Oliver, Cheyanne, Rilynn, and Lucas. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Joanne, sisters Darlene and Pauline, and brothers-in-law John and Hernan.
The family wishes to express extreme thanks to Brenda Meidl from B's Comforts of Home, for her excellent standard of care, and for the loving compassion she showed to Chuck in his final months
A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. Ray Bezanson presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Union Cemetery in Watertown.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
