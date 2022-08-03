Carrie Ann Bredow Aug 3, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 19, 2022Saint Louis Park, MN - Carrie Ann Bredow, of Saint Louis Park, MN, formerly of Watertown, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.Carrie is survived by her parents, John and Patricia "Pat" Bredow; sister, Tracy (Paul) Santilli; nephew, Maximillian Reynolds; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.Carrie is preceded in death by her brother, Jason Bredow.A private, family service was held. To plant a tree in memory of Carrie Bredow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save