Carol Martha (Cichacki) Zelinski

May 9, 1939 - March 2, 2023

Milwaukee, WI - Carol Martha (Cichacki) Zelinski, passed away peacefully after praying. Carol was the loving wife of Henry Zelinski (1934-2001); mother of Victoria Ulatowski (Dan), Todd Zelinski (Mary), Nanette Whitmarsh (Al) and Melody Gabel (Dennis); loving grandmother of 10: Lauren (Justin), Michelle (Michael), Fr. Enan, Patrick (Dayle), Christopher, Michael, Isaac, Alexandria, Tanner and Evan; great grandmother of 5: Julian, Donavan, Terrence, Bernadette and Mason.