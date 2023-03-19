Milwaukee, WI - Carol Martha (Cichacki) Zelinski, passed away peacefully after praying. Carol was the loving wife of Henry Zelinski (1934-2001); mother of Victoria Ulatowski (Dan), Todd Zelinski (Mary), Nanette Whitmarsh (Al) and Melody Gabel (Dennis); loving grandmother of 10: Lauren (Justin), Michelle (Michael), Fr. Enan, Patrick (Dayle), Christopher, Michael, Isaac, Alexandria, Tanner and Evan; great grandmother of 5: Julian, Donavan, Terrence, Bernadette and Mason.
Carol was born and raised in West Allis, graduating from Central H.S. She met Henry (Hank), the love of her life, at Wehr Steel where they both worked. Hank was a metal pourer and Carol was a production clerk. Later, Carol enjoyed cooking for the patients and staff of West Allis Memorial Hospital for over 25 years.
Carol celebrated life with her exuberant personality. She loved to travel with Hank and/or her siblings, often stopping at a casino or two. She enjoyed getting together with her siblings to play cards, a tradition which lasted for decades. She also was a lunch lady for a brief period of time at Mary Queen of Saints school.
Her children will remember well that Carol was always one to tell us exactly how she felt about things. She pulled no punches. She hosted most holiday family gatherings at her house. She was well known for hosting the annual Christmas cookie baking. When she wasn't directing the many bakers that attended, you could find her sitting in the living room with a cup of 4 day old coffee, heated in the microwave, just to listen and observe her family with this smile on her face that would light up the room. Carol didn't stop enjoying life. She was very giving, charitable, prayerful and kind. She always engaged in discussions and would interject her thoughts in her own way until the room was at fevered pitch, everyone talking so loudly that we all had to take a break to settle down. Carol's legacy is her large family whom she loved and nurtured through life. God definitely took one of his Angels home.
Family and friends are invited to Join in the celebration of her life.
Funeral Services with family will be held at St Rita's Catholic Church 2318 S 61st Street, West Allis, WI 53219 on Saturday March 25th, 2023 with visitation from 10:00am-12:00pm with a memorial mass to follow at 12:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, please support your local Catholic parish, offer Mass intentions, or pray for the repose of Carol's soul.