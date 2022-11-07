Carol Ida (Beatty) Lindemann

December 21, 1937 - October 30, 2022 Sullivan/Jefferson, WI - Carol I. Lindemann, age 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, October 30, 2022. She was born December 21, 1937 to Clarence & Evelyn (Newbauer) Beatty in Milwaukee but moved to Sullivan, WI for her adult life. Carol was an absolute joy to be around. She was always happy and her laugh was contagious. She made friends with everyone she met and left a lasting impression on all. She loved dogs, the color yellow, visiting with neighbors and friends, cooking and baking, country music, humming and singing, working in the yard, playing the piano and cards, sending holiday cards, and most of all her family and friends.
Carol is survived by her son, Michael; Granddaughter, Andrea (Brady); Great-Grandchildren Cooper, Emirae & Elowen; her sister, Jean; her nieces, Barbara (Frank), and Susan; and many other family & friends. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Gilmore; her sisters, Janet & Lois; her nephew, Paul; her loving parents, grandparents, other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (new location), 2228 N Silver Maple Ln in Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 10am until the time of service. Entombment will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Milwaukee. A luncheon for family and friends will follow entombment around 1:00pm at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 3205 N 85th St, Milwaukee.
