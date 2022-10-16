August 6, 1946 - October 14, 2022
Beaver Dam, WI - Carol A. Grulke (nee Ziegler) passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the age of 76.
Visitation for Carol will be at Bethany Lutheran Church in Hustisford on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Funeral services will follow at church on Wednesday beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Jonathan Loescher officiating. Burial will follow at Hustisford Cemetery.
Carol was born on August 6, 1946 in Bay City, MI to the late Earl and Wanita (nee Behmlander) Ziegler. She attended St. John Lutheran Church and School in Bay City. After graduating from Michigan Lutheran Seminary, she moved to Wisconsin to attend Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee. Carol later graduated from Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, MN where she received her teaching degree.
While in Wisconsin, Carol met Harvey Grulke and they married in June of 1968. Together they brought into this world their son, Michael A. Grulke in 1970 (he sadly passed away in 2007) and their daughter, Mary E. Grulke in 1973.
Carol faithfully served her Lord and Savior by teaching 40 plus years, most of which were at Bethany Lutheran School in Hustisford. She also served numerous positions with the Lutheran Girl Pioneers and was the hand bell director at the church.
Survivors include her husband, Harvey Grulke and her daughter, MaryBeth Hersey, both of Beaver Dam; her brother, Darryl Ziegler of Bay City, MI; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Donnie & Arlene Grulke and Melvin & Sharon Grulke; life-long friend, Carol Czymbor of Bay City, MI; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, Godchildren, especially cousin and Goddaughter, Lynann of Bay City, MI.
If desired, memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to Bethany Lutheran School in Hustisford.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, as well as, Pastor Loescher and Pastor Bauer.
"Job well done my good and faithful servant"
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
