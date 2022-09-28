Carol A. (Lenigan) Nehls
December 29, 1941 - September 24, 2022

Watertown, WI - On September 24, 2022, while in the loving care of Heritage Homes in Watertown, Carol A. Nehls (nee Lenigan), age 80 years old, quietly and peacefully fell asleep, and went home to the loving hands of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, where she will no longer have to endure the lingering effects of the Parkinson's disease she so bravely dealt with in these last years of her life.