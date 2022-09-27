Carol A. (Lenigan) Nehls
December 29, 1941 - September 24, 2022

Watertown, WI - Carol was born on December 29, 1941, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to her mother, Eleanor Lenigan. This is where she grew up and attended school, graduating in 1960 from South Hills High School in Pittsburgh. This is also where, as a young woman, she met the love of her life, a young man by the name of Charles Nehls, who was currently serving in the U.S. Army. They soon fell in love and were married on May, 19, 1961, in the First Church of the Nazarene in Pittsburgh. After they were married, he then brought his new wife back to the area where he was born and raised, that being Hustisford, Wisconsin. This is where she learned to play the game of sheepshead, which she greatly enjoyed while getting together with both family and friends. This is also where the city girl from Pittsburgh first learned how to drive a farm tractor, all while proceeding to tear down a line fence in the process.