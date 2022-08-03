Bruce G. Schmidt
June 7, 1954 - July 30, 2022

Hustisford, WI - Bruce G. Schmidt, 68, of Hustisford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek in comfort while outside in his bed with the sun warmly shining on him, gentle breezes blowing, birds flying about and singing. All while underneath the beautiful "blue skies" giving way to large fluffy white clouds slowly passing by. Music in the background, family at his bedside.

