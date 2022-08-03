Hustisford, WI - Bruce G. Schmidt, 68, of Hustisford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek in comfort while outside in his bed with the sun warmly shining on him, gentle breezes blowing, birds flying about and singing. All while underneath the beautiful "blue skies" giving way to large fluffy white clouds slowly passing by. Music in the background, family at his bedside.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church with Rev. Anthony Schultz officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Bruce Gary Schmidt was born June 7, 1954, in Watertown, son of Kenneth and Barbara (nee Heinz) Schmidt. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1972. In his younger years, Bruce loved softball, playing in the outfield and setting a record for softball throw distance of 312 feet. Bruce started his career at Chrysler Outboard in Hartford. He went on to work for Pivot Point in Hustisford, and then Bee Industries. Bruce later worked for various landscaping companies, including Sonny Lenius' Construction and Theder Landscaping. Before retiring, Bruce worked at DEB Wholesale.
Bruce loved being outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and trapper. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, and reading.
Bruce is survived by sons, Jeremy Schmidt and Dustin Schmidt; siblings, Shari Schmidt, Veronica Schmidt, Joyce (Chris) Koehler, Brian (Cindy) Schmidt, Monte Schmidt, Jamie Schmidt, and Jay Schmidt; special friends, Tom and Diane Williams; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bruce is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Keith in infancy; and brother-in-law, Dave Beerbohm.
Bruce courageously fought to the end with a foe that didn't fight fair nor show itself for Bruce to get his hands on. We believed he could overcome his cancer and continue to watch his sons grow and become what they may, as he simply wished to be able to do.
Special thanks to Rainbow Hospice of Johnson Creek for the care given by the nurses, Dr., and social worker. It was as one would hope for.
The Cancer Treatment Center of Johnson Creek was Bruce's "home away from home" and they did everything they could to make him comfortable while there. Each of them are thanked for their efforts and especially Jesse who cared for Bruce regularly. Bruce felt safe in her care, he trusted her and appreciated all she did for him, going the extra miles.
While at Fort Memorial Hospital Bruce was blessed with the care provided by a very special, caring nurse, Ashley. "Bed Pan" Ashley. Facing death and everything leading up to it she made Bruce smile! She made Bruce Laugh! She helped Bruce act like himself again, joking, smiling, and laughing.
Memories of those smiles and loud laughs will be priceless as they will be recalled often. Everyone ever needing care should hope for Ashley's Care.
Bruce would have liked to know each of his providers when he was "Bruce", and not what and who cancer makes of a person.
Thanks again to each and every one of you who cared for Bruce, our father, brother, loved one.
When departing for the day, telling Bruce you had to get going he would simply reply, "I really appreciate the company."
While sitting alongside his bed outside in what seemed like endless hours of silence to the comment of, "I just don't know what to say anymore Bruce." Bruce replied with lightning speed, no hesitation, and a very calming voice, "Sometimes there just isn't anything."
