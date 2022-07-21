Madison, WI - Brent R. Baumann, age 38, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes at his home in Madison on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Brent was born on October 20, 1983 in Oconomowoc, WI. He is a 2002 graduate of Watertown High School, 2006 graduate of Marquette University, and received his MBA from The University of Chicago, Booth School of Business. He spent the first years of his career at Johnson Controls before moving to A.T. Kearney after receiving his MBA. He was an avid traveler and these positions offered him an opportunity to see the world. From there, he turned his passion for cycling into a career as he managed 2 Rivers Bicycle and Outdoor in Fort Atkinson until the time of his passing.
Brent's love for cycling led him to participate in cyclocross racing as well as the MS 150 Best Dam Bike Tour for many years, an organization dedicated to funding Multiple Sclerosis research. He also adored spending time with his daughter Colette "Coco", whether it was teaching her skills in the kitchen like how to crack an egg at the age of two, or cruising around Madison together on his electric bicycle with her in the booster seat.
Brent is survived by his daughter, Colette "Coco" Baumann; Coco's mother, Karen Baumann; parents, John and Lynn Baumann; sister, Courtney Baumann; grandparents, Marjorie Baumann and Robert Thurow; along with extended family and friends.
Brent is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold Baumann and Agnes Thurow.
A private graveside service will be held at the end of July, with Rev. Daniel S. Repp from Immanuel Lutheran of Lebanon officiating.
Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Colette's College Account, (Stifel FBO Colette Baumann Tomorrow's Scholar 529 College Fund), MS Society or Glacial Drumlin Trail.
