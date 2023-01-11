May 1, 1995 - January 8, 2023
Watertown, WI - Brandon M. Flegner, 27, of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 8, 2023.
Brandon Magnus Flegner was born on May 1, 1995, in Watertown, to Jason Flegner and Jennifer Klein. He graduated from Johnson Creek High School in 2013.
Brandon was a compassionate person, this was most evident in the way he treated people in his caretaking at My Place of Ixonia. He was loved by the residents and coworkers. He also cared for his dying grandfather and regularly helped his grandmother around the farm, his favorite place to be.
Brandon was a passionate and skilled mechanic. He graduated from University Technical Institute with a degree in automotive technology. He demonstrated his gift for mechanics in the work he did at Zimbrick Honda in Madison, working on the fleet of cars at Pizza Pit in Lake Mills, and tinkering with the cars and go-carts, which he loved to drive. He was always generous with sharing this gift in helping his friends and family with any car troubles to taking his siblings on go-cart rides in the fields on his grandparents' farm.
Brandon was an amazing brother to all of his siblings. He was always kind and attentive. He also had a very close relationship with all of his aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Brandon was an avid outdoorsman who loved being in nature and around animals, especially his cats.
He is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his family, and friends.
Brandon is survived by his parents, Jason (Emmy) Flegner and Jennifer Klein; siblings, Lauren, Gretta, Madelyn, Grant, Wesley, and Ashton; paternal grandmother, Sally Flegner; as well as other relatives and friends.
Brandon is preceded in death by his grandparents David Flegner and Sally Wirkus.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Hafemeister Funeral Home with a visitation from 1-3 and a service following at 3 p.m. with Rev. Ray Bezanson officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, at a later date. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
