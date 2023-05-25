Bobbie Krueger

Spring Hill, FL - Bobbie Jean Krueger (nee Grubbs) was born on April 29, 1939, in Harlan, KY, and was raised in Cincinnati, OH. She was welcomed into heaven on Sunday, February 5th, 2023 at the age of 83. She is survived by her son, Anthony (Alicia) Chentis; grandchildren, Nakyta Chentis; Makyle Chentis; Kailee Blazek; Bobby Cleveland; great-grandchildren, Kyler, Khloey, Haylie and Emma; Don's children, Bruce Krueger; Susie (Alan) Thompson; Patti (Dave) Moravec; Brian (Kristin) Krueger; Nancy Robjohns; Julie (Kurt) Boos; grandchildren, Eric (Patti) Poston; Anna (Neil) Mumm; Matthew (Nikki) Lecrone; Sara (Mark) Richens; Jacqueline (Michael) Merhej; Rebekah (Danny) Dance; Brandon (Kristine) Krueger; Griffin Robjohns; Oliver Robjohns; Nathaniel Boos; Kiersten (Dan) Becker; great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Scarlett, Landon, Aspyn, Davanee, Ridge, Michael, Josephine, Danny, Cooper, Finley, Audrick, Rowan and Luka; siblings, Shirley (Danny) Asbury; Glenn (Gloria) Grubbs; Darrell (Jackie) Grubbs; Harold (Rose) Grubbs. Bobbie was cherished by many other dear relatives, friends and neighbors in Delafield and Oconomowoc, Wisconsin; her Timber Pines community in Spring Hill, Florida; and around the country. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mertle and Paul Grubbs; and stepfather Ray Asbury. Also reaching heaven before Bobbie were three loving husbands, Ted Chentis, Don Krueger and David Fellows; siblings, James (Annabelle) Grubbs, Russell (Judy) Grubbs. Bobbie influenced and changed so many people's lives for the better. Her southern charm, bright expressions and smile left a mark on everyone she met. Her passions were tennis, golf, and later on in life, bridge. Bobbie was a savvy businesswoman and property owner. She was an avid world traveler, and amongst many other destinations, had walked the Great Wall of China and golfed at St Andrews in Scotland. She enjoyed her retirement in Florida in the winter and Wisconsin in the summers. Bobbie's family would like to thank HPH Hospice in Brooksville, Florida where she was made comfortable and loved in her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Watertown Humane Society, since she had a love for poodles.