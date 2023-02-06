Watertown, WI - Beverly J. Manke, 78 of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Beverly was born October 17, 1944, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Paul and Adaline (Groth) Kruesel. She worked at Aunt Nellie's Seneca then later at Walmart in Watertown. Beverly enjoyed gambling and playing bingo. She also loved cats, and always had at least one at home with her. Above all else, family meant the most to Beverly and she cherished time spent with her granddaughters.
Beverly is survived by: her daughters Kerry (Pablo Lira) Manke and Katy Manke; granddaughters Sierra Lira and Amy Beck; and brother Richard (Judy) Kruesel. Beverly is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Beverly is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Robert Kruesel, Donald Kruesel, Dennis Kruesel, and Elizabeth Blasing.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home of Watertown with Rev. Ray Bezanson presiding. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.
The Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com
