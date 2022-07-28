Beverly J. (Lee) Murray

Watertown, WI - Beverly, age 86, of Watertown, passed into God's grace on July 27, 2022, at Heritage Homes.
She was born August 7, 1935, in Burlington, KS, to Chet and Dorothy (Redding) Lee.
Graduated from Burlington High School and then worked in Topeka, KS, at the State Department.
She met the love of her life on a blind date, and they were married on April 29, 1955.
Loving Mother of Julie (Greg) Brzozowski and precious "Gram' to Brad. Further survived by brother Bernard (Viola) Lee, five nephews, and many dear friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Bill. Her parents and sister-in-law Betty.
After moving to WI in 1969, Bev worked at Greenfield High School until 1996, then retired and they became snowbirds. Spent winters in Sarasota, FL, and summers in Plymouth, WI. Camping and fishing were what they loved best.
She was a loving person and was always thinking of her family and friends. Planning activities and gatherings with much food and always an iced tea or coffee in everyone's hand.
Bev was a faithful friend and always had a smile on her face. She loved life and making people happy. She will be dearly missed.
Heartfelt and loving thanks to all the staff at Heritage Homes for the wonderful care they have given her over the past 3 years. To Rainbow Hospice for their care and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1611 E. Main St., Watertown, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 9:30 AM - 10:00 AM. Service at 10:00 AM with a reception to follow. Final rest will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Heritage Homes of Watertown, or Rainbow Hospice, would be greatly appreciated.