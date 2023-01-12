Beverly J. Barnes
Buy Now

June 15, 1930 - January 11, 2023

Watertown, WI - Beverly J. Barnes, age 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born in Hustler, Wisconsin on June 15, 1930 to Henry C. and Elva J. (Gage) Rowe. Beverly graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1948, and St. Francis School of Nursing, La Crosse, Wisconsin, in 1951. She was united in marriage to Gordon K. Barnes at Lone Rock Baptist Church, rural New Lisbon on July 25, 1951.

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Barnes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.