Beverly D. Butzine

Castle Rock, CO - Beverly Darlene Butzine, 84, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, her marriage anniversary, at Assured Assisted Living in Castle Rock, CO.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Peace Lutheran Church, McMurray, PA or Bloom Hospice of Colorado. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com
Beverly Darlene Snider was born on April 5, 1938 to Elmer and Florence ( Lacox) Snider in Hogeland, Montana. She was a graduate of Hogeland High School and graduated in 1959 from the Columbus School of Nursing in Great Falls, MT. On October 18, 1959 she married Kenneth C. Butzine in Hogeland, Montana. She worked as a Registered Nurse for many years.
She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, and spending time with family and friends. Her family owns and still operates the Snider Ranch in Montana.
Surviving are her sons, Craig C. Butzine of Finleyville, PA and Steven C. Butzine and his wife Mary Pat of Castle Rock, CO; nine grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; siblings: Ralph (Nancy) Snider of Turner, MT, Roger (Penny) Snider, Edward (Vicki) Snider both of Harlem, MT; brothers-in-law Tom (Francine) Butzine of Watertown; Jim (Sher) Butzine of Clarkston, MI; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved daughter Darla A. Tripoli and her husband Paul Tripoli.