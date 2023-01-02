July 6, 1940 - December 29, 2022
Watertown, WI - Beverly Ann Sell, 82 of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice- Inpatient Center of Johnson Creek.
Bev was born July 6, 1940, on her grandparent's farm in Watertown, Wisconsin, the daughter of Martin and Viola (Tietz) Schuett.
Bev was married to Robert E. Sell on July 6, 1963 and would have celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary in 2023.
Bev loved music and they could be found at Polka dances as close as Watertown and as far as Minnesota. Bev was a huge Brewers fan and liked UW Badgers Basketball too. She also liked playing cards and enjoyed cleaning. Her best joys were found in her grandchildren, spending so much time with them when they were younger. Bev was always at all of their school and church events. Beverly was an excellent cook and baker, making many Kranz Kuchen's and her special pretzels for family and friends.
Bev's faith was strong. The Holy Spirit brought Bev into the family through her Holy Baptism on July 25, 1940. Bev confessed faith in her Lord Jesus publicly, after instruction, in God's work at her confirmation on April 11, 1954. Bev also attended Immanuel Lutheran School through 8th grade before attending Watertown High School. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school and Confirmation classes in her younger years.
Beverly is survived by: her husband Robert Sell; children Becki Sell and Bridget (Brian) Krueger; siblings Valerie (Mike) Lessner and Daryl (Joanne) Schuett; grandchildren Makayla (Wade) Keene and Domonic Krueger; one great-grandson on the way; aunt Irene Schuett; brother-in-law Everett (Kathy) Werth; godchildren Nancy Strauss, Kevin (Jill) Grulke, and Tim (Chelie) Pieper; and relatives Carol Krause, Allen (Shirley) Sell, Romelle Slade, and Herbert (Joyce) Grulke. Bev is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Beverly is preceded in death by her parents Martin and Viola Schuett, sisters Joanne Werth and Mary Schuett, and a number of other relatives.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon with Rev. Daniel S. Repp presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Watertown Hospital, Med Flight, St. Luke's CVICU team and Rainbow Hospice for all of the wonderful care she received. Also a grateful thank you to Pastor Repp for all of his love and prayers.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Beverly's name to the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon Pipes and Panes Fund or to Rainbow Hospice Care.
The Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home of Watertown is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.ph-fh.com
