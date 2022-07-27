Beverly Ann (Scherer) Weinheimer

July 13, 1947 - July 26, 2022

Juneau, WI - Beverly A. Weinheimer, age 75, of Juneau passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Bev was born on July 13, 1947 to Paul E & Anna L (Willis) Scherer in Beaver Dam, WI. She was baptized into faith on August 31, 1947, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Juneau, WI. Her faith was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church, Juneau, WI, on March 26, 1961. Bev graduated from Juneau High School in 1965. On July 9, 1966, she married the love of her life, Robert M. Weinheimer, at St. John's, Juneau.