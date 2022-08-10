Betty Leitzke

June 16, 1929 - August 9, 2022

Hustisford, WI - Dear Lord: This is Betty Leitzke, of Hustisford, you know her, she is the little girl you created on June 16, 1929 who you have taken home after 93 years on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. She came into this world as Betty June Stevens the only daughter of Paul and Agnes (nee Reynolds) Stevens in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. You made her mischievous, independent, creative, loving, hardworking, and dedicated to her family. The mischief was demonstrated when she eloped with the love of her life, Glayr Leitzke, on August 7, 1948 after knowing him for only 2 weeks. She said he was so insistent.

