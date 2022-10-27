Watertown, WI - Betty J. Keeser, 81, of Watertown, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Watertown Moravian Church at 2 p.m. with Rev. Kurt Liebenow officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Moravian Cemetery at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Betty Jane Zillmer was born November 2, 1940, in Watertown, daughter of Emil and Izetta (nee Garb) Zillmer. On August 11, 1962, she married Jerome Keeser Sr. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. He preceded her in death on July 4, 2021. She was a member of Watertown Moravian Church. Betty enjoyed gardening, fishing, socializing with friends, and trips to the casino. Most of all, Betty loved spending time with her family.
Betty is survived by children, Randy (Carri) Mulvaney, Tammy (Rick) Duerr, Barbie Keeser, Jerry (Dawn) Keeser, Jr., Curt (Marisa) Keeser, and Jessica Keeser; grandchildren and their families, Connor Mulvaney, Tyler Duerr, Ricky Duerr, Justin Duerr, Tanner Keeser, Katie Keeser, Chloe Keeser, Carson Keeser, Emma Keeser, Alena Keeser, Logan Keeser, and Josh Strohbush; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Marion King; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Betty is further preceded in death by her parents; grandchildren, Ben Keeser and Curtiss Keeser, Jr.; siblings, Gloria Valle, Virginia Powers, Donald Zillmer, Ken Zillmer, and Kathy Ready.
